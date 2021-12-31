Pavitar Singh Sells 3,065 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $409,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

