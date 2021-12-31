Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,273. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

