Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.58

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.58 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.66). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.58), with a volume of 170,287 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.79).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 540.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,014.81).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

