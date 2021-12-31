Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $230,706.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

