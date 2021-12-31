Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Down 3.5%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.17). 14,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 338,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.26.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

