Panda Yield Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $12,065.70 and approximately $833.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.