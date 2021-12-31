Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.