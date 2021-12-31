Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.10.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

