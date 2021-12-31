Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 754 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of WYNN opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.