Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 190 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

