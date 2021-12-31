Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Invests $208,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
VSCO stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.
In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
