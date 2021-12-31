Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Invests $208,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

