Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 16,863 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after buying an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 688.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,882,000 after buying an additional 4,002,995 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $295.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

