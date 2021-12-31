Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 27,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,737. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.