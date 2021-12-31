Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.64. Approximately 157,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 356,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.87.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

