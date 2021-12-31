Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 57.3% Lower This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 59.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $625,557.30 and $35,560.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

