Opus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 30.4% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $198,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

