OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $924.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

