Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

