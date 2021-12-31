Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,204.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Omni has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00007180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00314352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,304 coins and its circulating supply is 562,988 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.