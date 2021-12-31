Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,397. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

