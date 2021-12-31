Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $544.98 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $544.98 million and approximately $40.42 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

