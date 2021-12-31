Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

OXY opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,553,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

