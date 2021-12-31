Nyzo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $16,771.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

