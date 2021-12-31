NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 826.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

