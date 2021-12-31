NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

