Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.