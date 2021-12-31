Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $384.53 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

