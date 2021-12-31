Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 172,475 shares of company stock worth $11,203,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

