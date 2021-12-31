Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

