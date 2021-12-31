Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

