Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.43 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,203. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

