Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.