Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 60,313 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

