Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $15.67 on Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,708.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.67 or 0.00033107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,910 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

