Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.64 and its 200-day moving average is $349.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

