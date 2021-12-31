NFTX (NFTX) Hits One Day Volume of $806,518.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and $806,518.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $85.03 or 0.00180189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007050 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

