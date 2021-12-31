NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

