News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,559. News has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

