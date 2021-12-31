Newport Trust Co Sells 6,385 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.77% of Whirlpool worth $219,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $232.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

