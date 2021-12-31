Newport Trust Co Has $128.40 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214,592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $128,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

