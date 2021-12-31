Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading 2% Higher

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.17 and last traded at C$77.55. 174,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 168,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

