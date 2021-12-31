Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 33,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,925. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

