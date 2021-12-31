Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.42. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

