New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.