New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 405 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

