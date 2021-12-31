New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.06 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NuVasive by 20.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.10 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.