New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.