New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

