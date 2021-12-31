New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 40,929 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

