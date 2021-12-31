New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 5%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 214,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 511,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

